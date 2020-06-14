407 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 in community

SINGAPORE - There are 407 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon (June 14), taking Singapore's total to 40,604.

They include nine community cases, comprising four Singaporeans or permanent residents and five work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the other cases on Sunday, said MOH.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

On Saturday, the ministry announced that a 73-year-old Singaporean man died on Friday from complications due to Covid-19.

The patient, identified as case 161, was confirmed with the coronavirus on March 9, and had a history of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and chronic kidney disease. He is linked to the cluster involving a dinner function at Safra Jurong.

His death brings the total number of deaths from complications due to Covid-19 to 26. Ten others who tested positive for the coronavirus have died from other causes.

Singapore reported 347 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections past the 40,000 mark.

There were five community cases: two Singaporeans and three work permit holders.

One of the patients is a 15-year-old Singaporean girl who is unlinked to previous cases. The St Anthony's Canossian Secondary student was tested as part of the proactive screening of students with acute respiratory infection. Her serological test result returned positive, which is indicative of a past infection, said MOH.

"The epidemiological evidence suggests that she was likely to have been infected during the circuit breaker period, and not after school reopening."

The other Singaporean is a 67-year-old woman who works at the SCM Tuas Lodge dormitory.

New daily community cases have gone up, from an average of seven two weeks ago to eight in the past week. The average daily number of unlinked patients in the community has also risen from two to four over the same period.

The remaining 342 people confirmed with Covid-19 on Saturday are migrant workers staying in dormitories.

With 768 more patients discharged on Saturday, 28,798 have fully recovered from Covid-19.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 7.85 million people. More than 431,000 people have died.

This article was first published in The Straits Times.

