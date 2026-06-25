2 repeat offenders among 41 motorists to be charged for drink driving

Two men who were convicted of drink driving reoffended, and will be among the 41 motorists to be charged for the crime on Thursday (June 25).

The police said on Wednesday that the 41 drivers are aged between 25 and 68, and were arrested between March and June after they failed breathalyser tests.

The two repeat offenders, aged 44 and 48, were stopped for police checks on April 16 and June 18 respectively.

If found guilty of driving while intoxicated again, they will face higher fines and mandatory jail time.

Another three drivers who were allegedly driving drunk had fallen asleep behind the wheel and stopped their vehicles on a road.

The accused, aged between 29 and 59, were found in their vehicles along Hougang Street 13, Clementi Avenue 5 and Loyang Avenue.

They will each be handed an additional charge of leaving a vehicle in a position which caused undue inconvenience to others. This carries a fine of up to $2,000, or a jail term of up to three months, or both.

Offenders found guilty of driving while under the influence of alcohol may be fined between $2,000 and $10,000, or jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

Repeat offenders face a fine ranging from $5,000 to $20,000, and mandatory jail time of up to two years.

They may also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

"Driving under the influence of alcohol is an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act," said the police, warning that firm action will be taken against motorists who flout the law.

Members of the public should choose alternatives after drinking, such as taking a taxi, private hire vehicle, or public transport.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com