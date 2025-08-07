41 spots, 232 applicants: Princess Elizabeth Primary most oversubscribed in Phase 2C of P1 registration

Almost half of the primary schools in Singapore were oversubscribed in Phase 2C of the Primary 1 registration exercise this year and will have to hold a ballot, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said.

Of the 81 schools balloting, Princess Elizabeth Primary School is the most oversubscribed, according to the latest data on MOE's website.

With only 41 spots for 232 applicants, there is less than a one in five chance of being selected.

Nan Hua Primary School is the next most oversubscribed, with 41 spots available for 166 applicants, followed by South View Primary School with 41 spots for 155 applicants.

Phase 2C of the Primary 1 registration process ended at 4.30pm on July 31, with results scheduled to be posted on Aug 12.

Balloting is conducted when the number of applicants exceeds the school vacancies, which can happen in any phase from 2A to 2C Supplementary, according to MOE.

The balloting process is conducted centrally by MOE, with priority given in this order:

Singapore Citizens living within 1km of the school Singapore Citizens living between 1km and 2km of the school Singapore Citizens living outside 2km of the school Permanent Residents living within 1km of the school Permanent Residents living between 1km and 2km of the school Permanent Residents living outside 2km of the school

The next and final phase, Phase 2C Supplementary — open to children not yet registered in a primary school after Phase 2C — will begin on Aug 18.

