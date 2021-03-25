41-year-old man found dead on ledge of Bendemeer HDB block

The sound of police sirens sent residents in Bendemeer looking out of their windows on Wednesday (March 24) evening.

They saw several vehicles from the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) driving towards Blk 43, Bendemeer Road.

In a video clip submitted by a Stomp reader, officers were seen climbing onto a ledge outside the block's second floor where a blue tent stood.

A 41-year-old man was found lying motionless when the police arrived. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at the location at 6.21pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.

