42 new locally transmitted cases on July 15, 33 from KTV cluster

The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily confirmed 42 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 infection as of Thursday (July 15) afternoon.

17 cases are linked to previous cases, and had already been placed on quarantine. Meanwhile, 20 are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance, and five are currently unlinked.

Among them, 33 belong to an emerging KTV cluster.

There are also six imported cases who were already on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. In total, there are 48 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today.

MOH added that it is working through the details of the cases and will share further updates tonight.

