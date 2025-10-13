420 employers hauled up annually from 2021 to 2024 for hiring foreign workers without work pass: MOM

SINGAPORE — An average of 420 employers were hauled up each year from 2021 to 2024 for hiring foreign workers without valid work passes in Singapore.

About 200 of them were prosecuted or fined annually, while the rest — mainly cases involving first-time offenders or illegal employment over a short period — were given a warning, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Oct 13 in response to queries.

An MOM spokesman said: "In general, foreigners must possess valid work passes to work in Singapore.

"Businesses and individuals engaging foreigners to work in Singapore must ensure that they hold valid passes before starting work in the specified job. This is not a new requirement."

He added that MOM also takes into account a host of factors in deciding the penalty, including the duration of the offence and how many illegal workers were involved.

On Sept 11, MOM — in a joint statement with the Visual, Audio, Creative Content Professionals Association (Singapore) — said foreigners on tourist or student visas are not allowed to provide creative services in Singapore.

It added that it follows up on complaints and carries out checks through data analytics to detect and take enforcement action against employers who flout work visa rules.

Foreigners found working in Singapore without valid work passes can be fined an amount not more than $20,000, face up to two years' jail, or both.

They can also be barred from entering and working in Singapore.

Employers, too, can face a fine of up to $30,000, or a jail term of up to 12 months, or both. This applies to both individuals and companies.

Some activities are eligible for a work pass exemption, MOM added. According to its website, this includes journalism work, junket activities and location filming.

Those intending to work in an exempted activity must inform MOM after entering the country and before starting the activity, and are allowed to perform said activity up to a total of 90 days in a calendar year.

"MOM takes multiple factors into consideration when assessing which business activities are eligible for work pass exemption, such as whether the activity is sporadic and short term in nature, and whether it impacts local employment opportunities," it added.

More information on eligible activities for a work pass exemption is available at www.mom.gov.sg/passes-and-permits/work-pass-exempt-activities/eligible-activities

Those under student visas may visit www.mom.gov.sg/passes-and-permits/work-pass-exemption-for-foreign-students for more information on their eligibility for work.

