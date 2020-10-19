43 Singapore schools to get new principals in 2021

In the Ministry of Education (MOE)’s update on school principals in Singapore, 43 schools will see new leaders next year as part of MOE’s annual reshuffle exercise.

MOE said in a statement on Friday (Oct 16) that the process of appointing and rotating principals will allow schools to benefit from new perspectives.

Of the 43 schools, 23 schools including St Andrew’s Secondary School and Guangyang Primary School will have first-time principals.

“For the 23 newly appointed principals, this is an important career milestone as they assume greater responsibilities as leaders in education,” said MOE.

Of the 43 new appointments, nine are officers from the Ministry of Education (MOE) headquarters who are being moved to head schools next year.

The number of transfers is said to be the highest recorded, according to the Straits Times, as compared to the range from three to seven officers in the past five years.

Take for example Mr Melvin Cher Teck Yiang, deputy director of MOE’s pre-school education branch in the schools division, who will assume his new and first appointment as principal of Northoaks Primary School.

“I have a better sense of how policies are made and I think this will help in communicating changes to school staff,” the 42-year-old said.

Other officers from MOE headquarters making the move is Mr Tham Kine Thong, the director of MOE’s school operations policy in its schools division. He will be heading St Andrew’s Junior College.

Madam Yvonne Teo, on the other hand, as deputy director of assessment policy and practice in MOE’s curriculum policy officer, will lead Bedok View Secondary School.

Experienced principals can also share best practices across schools, said MOE.

Madam Foo Boon Ching who is currently vice-principal of Pei Tong Primary School, will head Yangzheng Primary School.

“For the 20 current principals and headquarter officers who will be assuming new principalship appointments, it is an affirmation of MOE’s confidence in their abilities to continue leading and guiding our teachers, staff and students in schools.”

The 43 new principals are said to receive their letters of appointment from MOE director-general of education Wong Siew Hoong at a ceremony in December.

Education Minister Lawrence Wong will also grace the event.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.