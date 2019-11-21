43-year-old man arrested after protesting outside Raffles Place MRT Station

PHOTO: Stomp
Farah Daley
Stomp

A 43-year-old man was arrested for offences under the public order act outside Raffles Place MRT Station on Wednesday (Nov 20).

Stomp contributor Jeri alerted Stomp to the incident and shared a video and photos of the man protesting.

In a video, he is seen holding up signs and shouting. It is unclear what is written on the signs.

"Several people crowded around him and were taking photos as well," said the Stomp contributor.

"The police arrested and handcuffed him like a scene out of a movie."

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the incident at about 5pm.

"A 43-year-old man was arrested for offences under the public order act," a police spokesman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More about
protests crime police

TRENDING

Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore&#039;s stray animals dies of cancer
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore's stray animals dies of cancer
Malaysian bus driver&#039;s last act saved 20 lives
Malaysian bus driver's last act saved 20 lives
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst countries to visit
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst countries to visit
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff&#039;s shoulder because she couldn&#039;t cry at home
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff's shoulder because she couldn't cry at home
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
Chen Hanwei &#039;stunned like vegetable&#039; by messy homeowners on new reality show
Chen Hanwei 'stunned like vegetable' by messy homeowners on new reality show
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
New Creation Church buys The Star Vista for $300m to &#039;protect interest of church&#039;
New Creation Church buys The Star Vista for $300m to 'protect interest of church'
&#039;It&#039;s almost like a hotel&#039;: Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki
Local dishes you shouldn&#039;t miss in Batam
Local dishes you shouldn't miss in Batam
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
This 61-year-old granny&#039;s whipping recruits into shape in NS
This 61-year-old granny's whipping recruits into shape in NS
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3

SERVICES