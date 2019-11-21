43-year-old man arrested after protesting outside Raffles Place MRT Station

A 43-year-old man was arrested for offences under the public order act outside Raffles Place MRT Station on Wednesday (Nov 20).

Stomp contributor Jeri alerted Stomp to the incident and shared a video and photos of the man protesting.

In a video, he is seen holding up signs and shouting. It is unclear what is written on the signs.

"Several people crowded around him and were taking photos as well," said the Stomp contributor.

"The police arrested and handcuffed him like a scene out of a movie."

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the incident at about 5pm.

"A 43-year-old man was arrested for offences under the public order act," a police spokesman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.