44 hit by gastroenteritis symptoms at 2 E-Bridge pre-schools; authorities checking for links

SINGAPORE — A total of 44 people, including 34 pupils, across two pre-schools of the same brand have developed gastroenteritis symptoms — with one child hospitalised for a day — and the authorities are investigating.

From Sept 18 to Oct 1, 20 pupils and four employees at E-Bridge Pre-School in Dawson Road reportedly developed such symptoms, according to a joint media reply by the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA), Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Oct 3.

Among them, one pupil was hospitalised on Sept 26 for a day. As at Oct 1, 12 children and four employees have recovered and returned to the school, according to the statement.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that this outbreak is likely caused by norovirus, a virus that can spread from person to person and cause gastroenteritis," the three agencies said.

Gastroenteritis, which is a medical condition where the stomach and intestines are inflamed, is commonly known as stomach flu or food poisoning.

People can get infected through contact with other people, or through contaminated food or water.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes gastroenteritis. It spreads quickly through contact with an infected person's vomit or faeces, or even by touching contaminated surfaces, food or water.

The E-Bridge Pre-School at Sengkang Square was also affected, with the agencies saying that 14 pupils and six employees reportedly developed symptoms from Sept 24 to Oct 1.

As at Oct 1, eight children and one employee have recovered and returned to the school.

The remaining affected pupils and staff of both schools are recovering well, the agencies said.

"Investigations are ongoing to establish if there are any common links between the two incidents," they said.

ECDA is monitoring the situation and has reminded the operator to follow infection prevention and control guidelines.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, E-Bridge Pre-School on Oct 3 said it is working closely with the CDA, ECDA and SFA on the matter, and is "fully supporting the investigations".

The pre-school chain, which currently operates 28 outlets in Singapore, noted that meals at its Dawson Road and Sengkang Square branches are prepared in separate kitchens.

Both affected branches have undergone thorough cleaning and disinfection, with additional measures, such as hourly wiping of high-touch surfaces and reinforced handwashing routines for staff and pupils, taken.

Pre-schools are required to follow food safety requirements set out in the Early Childhood Development Centres Code of Practice, which includes ensuring food handlers hold valid certification.

Parents play a crucial role in preventing gastroenteritis outbreaks in pre-schools, said the agencies, adding that they should ensure children remain at home until they have fully recovered from illnesses.

Parents are urged to seek prompt medical care when needed, and immediately inform schools of any infectious disease diagnoses, in order for appropriate protective measures to be implemented.

They are also advised to teach children good hygiene practices at home, including proper handwashing, and reinforce these habits so that the children practise them at their pre-school.

In September, 17 children and two employees from E-Bridge Pre-School's Circuit Road branch had symptoms of gastroenteritis.

Additional reporting by Sherlyn Sim

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.