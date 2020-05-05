44-year-old Bangladeshi national with Covid-19 dies of heart attack; 9 new clusters in Singapore

[UPDATED, May 5, 11.07pm]:

A 44-year-old Bangladeshi national with Covid-19 died on May 5 of a heart attack, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health (MOH) on May 5.

He was admitted to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on April 29 where he was treated for a heart attack, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on the same day. The cause of death was due to an acute myocardial infarction.

The MOH has reported 632 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today.

Of the 12 cases in the community, eight cases are Singaporeans/PRs and four are Work Pass holders, with 605 cases being Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, said MOH. 15 cases involve cases of Work Permit holders residing outside dormitories.

The total count of coronaviruses cases in Singapore now stands at 19,410.

In its statement, MOH confirmed that there have been no imported cases today.

Of the new cases, 97 per cent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of 17 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 10 per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased, from an average of 10 cases per day in the week before, to an average of five per day in the past week.

Nine new clusters have been uncovered.

62 more cases of Covid-19 have since been discharged from hospitals and community isolation facilities.

Of the 1,584 cases who are still in hospital, most are in stable condition or improving. 24 are in critical condition, while 16,289 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

The coronavirus death toll in Singapore currently stands at 18.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

