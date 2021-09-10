450 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Sept 9; highest since August 2020

SINGAPORE - Singapore reported 450 new locally transmitted cases on Thursday (Sept 9) - the highest number of local cases since August last year.

It is also more than double the number of cases one week ago, on Sept 2, when it stood at 191.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 108 were seniors above the age of 60, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update on Thursday (Sept 9).

There were also seven imported cases, making a total of 457 cases.

The previous daily record was 908 cases, on August 5, 2020.

The total number of infections in Singapore stands at 70,039.

An unvaccinated 62-year-old man died from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Monday (Sept 6), bringing Singapore's Covid-19 death toll to 57.

The Singaporean man tested positive for the coronavirus on July 21.

He was originally taken to Singapore General Hospital for an unrelated medical condition on July 20. He had a history of cancer and bronchiectasis.

There were two new large clusters flagged by MOH - Hu Lee Impex and Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard.

The new cluster at Hu Lee Impex, a fresh produce wholesaler at Chin Bee Avenue, reported nine new cases on Thursday, with a total of 22 cases. MOH said there was no evidence of spread beyond the workplace and household contacts of cases.

Meanwhile, Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard had 14 new cases, bringing its total to 32 cases. Most of its cases are residents of 38 Kian Teck Drive dormitory.

The clusters linked to staff at five bus interchanges continue to grow, with 16 new cases added to clusters at Toa Payoh, Tampines, Boon Lay, Punggol and Jurong East.

Those clusters were caused by workplace transmission among bus captains and interchange staff, and there is no evidence of spread to commuters, MOH added.

Toa Payoh bus interchange is the biggest cluster among them, with 190 cases, after six new cases were added.

Bugis Junction remains the largest active cluster, which now stands at 305 cases after adding eight new cases. The virus was spread among staff and visitors.

The North Coast Lodge cluster added one new case, taking its total to 200.

Two new cases were linked to the Changi General Hospital cluster, which now has 61 cases, with no evidence of spread to patients.

MOH added that cases at North Coast Lodge and Changi General Hospital were declining.

All new cases from the Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard, Bugis Junction and North Coast Lodge clusters were already quarantined, the ministry added.

There are 664 Covid-19 patients still in hospital.

These include seven in critical condition in the intensive care unit, and 26 who require oxygen support.

Read the full MOH press release here.