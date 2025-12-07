47 arrested in police raids over 4 days for suspected illegal gambling and vice activities

A total of 10 men and 37 women were arrested in a series of multi-agency operations aimed at curbing illegal and criminal activities, said the police in a statement on Sunday (Dec 7).

Led by Tanglin police division and supported by officers from the Health Sciences Authority, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Central Narcotics Bureau and the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the four-day operation conducted from Dec 3 to 6 involved individuals aged between 20 and 88.

Targeted areas included public entertainment outlets, massage establishments, residential units, and commercial premises across Orchard Road, Whampoa, Toa Payoh, Novena, Balestier, Kim Keat Road, and Robertson Quay.

AsiaOne was among the media invited to observe two such enforcement operations on the night of Dec 3.

The crackdown took place at a coffee shop in Whampoa, where several seniors were arrested for suspected illegal horse-betting activities.

A subsequent raid in Toa Payoh targeting illegal gambling brought the combined number of arrests to nine men and two women, aged between 59 and 88.

Cash exceeding $5,000 and several mobile phones were seized. One man was also found in possession of a knife, an offence punishable under the Penal Code 1871.

Between Dec 3 and 4, enforcement operations were also carried at two public entertainment outlets along Orchard Road.

A total of 26 women, aged between 20 and 37, were arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter 1961 and Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990 (EFMA).

10 more suspects arrested over 2 days

On Dec 5 and 6, further raids were conducted targeting massage establishments, residential and commercial units located in the vicinity of Novena, Balestier, Kim Keat Road and Robertson Quay.

Nine women and one man, aged between 21 and 54, were arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter Act 1961 and EFMA.

"We will continue to work closely with other law enforcement agencies to take strong actions against those involved in illicit activities. Offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," said Commander of Tanglin police division, senior assistant commissioner Cheong Chee Ming.

Investigations against the 47 individuals are ongoing.

