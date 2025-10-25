PM Wong to attend Asean Summit and related meetings in Kuala Lumpur from Oct 26

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will attend the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit and related meetings in Kuala Lumpur from Oct 26 to 28.

The summit is the second of two meetings hosted by Malaysia as this year's Asean chair.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Saturday (Oct 25) that the theme of "Inclusivity and Sustainability" — at a time of geopolitical and economical challenges — encapsulates the region's efforts to build a forward-looking, cohesive and resilient Asean.

The leaders will reaffirm their commitment to Asean's community building efforts and discuss ways to promote "an open, inclusive, and stable regional architecture" among the soon-to-be 11-member bloc and with its external partners, PMO added.

Timor-Leste will sign the declaration of admission to become Asean's 11th member on Oct 26, completing a 14-year process since its initial application to the join the regional bloc.

Also on the agenda are talks to discuss strengthening Asean's economic integration by enhancing intra-Asean trade and tap into emerging areas such as digital and green economies, the statement said.

In Kuala Lumpur, Asean leaders, including PM Wong, will hold meetings with key external partners, including Australia, China, Japan, Korea, India, New Zealand, the United Nations and the US.

Apart from US President Donald Trump's appearance at the Asean meetings, where he will witness a ceasefire deal between Cambodia and Thailand, two other highlights are the upgrading of the Asean Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) and the signing of the Asean-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA) 3.0.

At a media doorstop on May 16, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong explained that it is important for Singapore to strengthen partnerships with key trading partners, particularly within Asean and with like-minded partners.

He added that such partnerships can help to bolster the economy amid global trade and geopolitical uncertainties.

Philippines will take over the chair of Asean in 2026, before Singapore assumes the role in 2027.

