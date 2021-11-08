47-year-old man dies after falling into waters at East Coast Park

A man died after he fell into the waters at East Coast Park on Saturday (Nov 6).

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a case of suspected drowning that night.

They retrieved the body of the 47-year-old man from the waters near Enak Enak HongKong Tea House, local media reported.

An SCDF paramedic conveyed the unconscious man to Changi General Hospital where he subsequently died.

"Preliminary investigations do not suspect foul play," the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

