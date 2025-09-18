From 47.9% to 51.9%: More fresh grads found jobs in June 2025 as compared to same period last year

More fresh graduates from the 2025 cohort were able to find jobs compared to those in the 2024 cohort, according to the latest findings from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The ministry released data on fresh graduates in addition to its labour market report for the second quarter of 2025 on Wednesday (Sept 17).

As at June 2025, 51.9 per cent of fresh graduates from the 2025 cohort were employed, up from a rate of 47.9 per cent in the previous cohort.

MOM also provided a list of top entry-level professional, managerial, executive and technical (PMET) job opportunities for fresh graduates, which saw the public administration and education sector with the most job vacancies.

Research and development manager topped the list of jobs in demand, with 530 vacancies.

Other roles with a large number of vacancies included research officers, registered nurses and building construction engineers.

Labour market 'remained resilient': MOM

According to MOM's quarterly report, the labour market "remained resilient" and "in line with the continued economic expansion" in the second quarter of 2025.

Total employment grew by 10,400, with resident employment continuing to expand in growth sectors such as health and social sciences though the ministry noted some signs of softening in some outward-oriented sectors such as information and communications.

Overall unemployment rates in June 2025 also stayed low at two per cent, said MOM. For citizens, the rate declined to 2.9 per cent from3.1 per cent in March.

However, resident unemployment rates rose for those aged below 30 and those aged 60 years and above.

For those below 30, unemployment rates spiked for the first time this year to 5.7 per cent, from 5.4 per cent, though MOM said that they are "not likely to be unemployed for long as their long-term unemployment rate declined over the quarter".

Labour market expectations

Looking ahead, MOM expects global uncertainty to weigh on hiring and wages.

"Labour market adjustments are expected to come mainly through slower hiring and moderated wage growth, while retrenchments may rise modestly but remain low," it said, but is optimistic that the labour market will remain "on a stable footing".

Additionally, the ministry has taken steps to tackle the uncertainties and headwinds in the global economy.

A key example is the upcoming Graduate Industry Traineeships (GRIT) and GRIT@Gov programmes which will offer traineeship opportunities to ITE, university and polytechnic graduates come October.

At the same time, students will also have greater access to career guidance services and job fairs.

MOM highlighted the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme launched this year, which provides temporary financial support to involuntarily unemployed individuals as they look for their next job.

Workers can also access career coaching and guidance services provided by Workforce Singapore and NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute, and the wide range of SkillsFuture training programmes to help navigate the current period of uncertainty.

