48 Muslim SCDF officers in rescue efforts in Myanmar, missing Hari Raya festivities: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE – Muslims make up more than half of the 80-strong Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) contingent providing rescue and relief in Myanmar following a devastating earthquake, even though it means they will miss out on spending Hari Raya Aidilfitri with their loved ones.

Thanking the 48 officers and their families for their sacrifice during the festive period, Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said: “It’s a very noble act to go out there, and help other people far away.”

An 80-strong force and four search canines from the SCDF left for Myanmar on March 29 to assist with rescue efforts in the quake-battered country.

Mr Shanmugam, who is also Minister for Law, was speaking on March 31 after a visit to the Ahmad Ibrahim Mosque along Sembawang Road, as part of community visits on Hari Raya Aidilfitri to mosques and prayer sites in Yishun.

“They are there working day and night,” Mr Shanmugam said, noting that members of the SCDF contingent helped to rescue a man from under heavy rubble after eight hours of work on March 30.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar on March 28, and the death toll of more than 1,700 is expected to rise further.

“They were planning for the Hari Raya, to be with their loved ones, their family. So now, when duty called, they stepped up, they went their way; so we thank them, and we thank their families too for making the sacrifice,” Mr Shanmugam said.

Giving his good wishes to residents in Singapore for this festive period, the minister added: “At the same time, we think of the many people around the world who are dying, being killed unlawfully in wars, and also natural disasters.”

Separately, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong gave special mention to SCDF’s Operation Lionheart contingent in a Facebook post on March 31.

Noting that it was one of the first international rescue teams to arrive in Myanmar for rescue operations, he said: “For those away from loved ones during this festive period, thank you for your service and sacrifice. You are flying our flag high, and we are proud of you.”

In a Facebook post on March 29, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong thanked SCDF servicemen assisting with disaster relief efforts in Myanmar.

Some of them will be forgoing their Hari Raya celebrations with their families, he noted.

“Wishing them a safe and successful mission.”

[[nid:716215]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.