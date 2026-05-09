Collective resilience, integration, community building among Singapore's broad priorities as Asean chair in 2027: PM Wong

Singapore's broad priorities when it assumes chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in 2027 will reflect continuity from previous years' chairmanship, even if the specific measures and focus will differ, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Saturday (May 9).

He was speaking to the media as he wrapped up a three-day visit to Cebu, Philippines to attend the 48th Asean Summit.

Asked about Singapore's priorities as incoming Asean chair next year, PM Wong said these are still being worked out, but the key issues and focus will revolve around similar themes.

He listed strengthening Asean's collective resilience, advancing the 11-member bloc's integration efforts, and advancing its community building agenda as Singapore's possible broad priorities.

But PM Wong also pointed out these broad priorities — which were also reflected in previous years' chairmanship — are a continuity, adding that the specific measures and focus, which are being worked on, will differ from chair to chair.

Advancing new ideas beneficial to Asean

While the effects of the ongoing Middle East crisis — now in its tenth week — will likely carry on for the long-term, necessitating swift ratification of agreements, PM Wong highlighted that each country will have to do so based on their own domestic commitments and timelines.

"They reflect, they are an expression of Asean solidarity, and certainly, we want countries to ratify as soon as possible. Each country will, of course, have to do so based on their own domestic commitments and timelines," he explained.

Turning to new ideas raised during the Summit, PM Wong said discussions around a regional fuel stockpile, similar to that for rice under Asean Plus Three — with China, Japan and Korea — took place , but remain at an early stage.

"The discussions will continue at the next summit, and perhaps even within Singapore's chairmanship. So, these are things we will continue to pursue as chair," he added.

Tremendous value in Asean

In a new global environment characterised by power, security and resilience; over rules, economics and efficiency, Asean's ability to work together as a group has "tremendous value", said PM Wong.

"In this new environment, countries, individually, especially smaller- and medium-sized economies will find it much harder to navigate these challenges.

"But working together as a bloc, Asean has a greater collective voice and has a greater ability to shape outcomes, and we are in a much better position to manage any disruptions and shocks together as a regional grouping," PM Wong explained.

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editor@asiaone.com