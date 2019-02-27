49-year-old man found dead at Orchard Central

PHOTO: Stomp
Cherlynn Ng
Stomp
Feb 27, 2019

A 49-year-old man was found dead at Orchard Central shopping mall on Tuesday afternoon (Feb 26).

Stomp contributor Axel was passing by the area at around 3.50pm when he saw a death tent outside the building.

Responding to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 181 Orchard Road at 3.13pm.

The man was found lying motionless at the said location and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

