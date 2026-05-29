'1516' wins 4D top prize 3 times in 2026, stunning punters

The results of the 4D lottery draw on Wednesday evening (May 27) have sparked new interest amongst punters as the number "1516" emerged as the first-prize win — for the third time this year.

The permutation had never clinched first- or second-prize before 2026, according to the Singapore Pools website.

The set of digits was drawn for the top prize for the first time on Feb 7, and again on Feb 25.

The records also show that the number 1516 has only appeared as a winning number 18 times since the lottery company began collecting data in May 1986.

It claimed third-prize on two separate occasions in 2008 and 2010, but remained mostly obscure, winning only 10 starter prizes and three consolation prizes.

Before its first prize streak this year, the number was last drawn as a consolation prize in 2022.

Many lottery enthusiasts are now baffled by the sudden change in the number's fate, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Despite its wins so far, 1516 has never hit the sales limit, which refers to the maximum number of bets that can be made on a number, an industry insider told Shin Min.

"Popular numbers typically have repeated digits, or are 'given' by deities during temple events, or based on the licence plate of vehicles in major traffic accidents," the insider said.

"But none of that applies to 1516, so this is probably just a matter of probability."

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com