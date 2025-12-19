'I really thought I had won the lottery': Man loses over $2,000 buying 'insider' 4D number

A 59-year-old man thought he could game the system by engaging a service providing "insider information" on 4D winning numbers.

But he ended up losing more than $2,000 and even had his photo altered by the scammer and posted online as evidence of the service's credibility.

Victim Zhu Jinzong (transliteration) told Shin Min Daily News that he contacted the trickster after chancing upon his Facebook post in end-November. The person claimed they knew someone working at the Tote Board, who could obtain the 4D numbers for the top three prizes.

"I told him my finances were tight. He readily said he could help me pay [the insider fee] first, and I just needed to pay a membership fee of $328," said the private-hire driver.

After Zhu transferred the sum, they continued chatting. On Dec 6, the man was given the "winning number" of 4877 for the first prize in that day's 4D draw.

Based on the information, he placed a bet of $100 and also complied with instructions to send a selfie of himself holding the betting slip.

That same afternoon, Zhu was told that the digits for the top prize had changed, and the service had helped him submit a new bet.

After the results were announced that evening, he received a photo of the slip bearing the winning permutation.

"They told me I had won $300,000 and they would help me claim the prize money and deposit the check into my bank account... I really thought I had won the lottery and was over the moon," he recalled.

Then, Zhu was asked for a $1,800 "tip" for the person who provided the insider information.

He agreed and transferred the "tip", only for the scammer to ask for more money, including an "adjustment fee" of over $4,000 to deposit the prize proceeds.

Zhu then got suspicious and lodged a police report.

"Later, I looked at the photo of the betting slip sent to me and it looked a bit strange," he told Shin Min.

He subsequently discovered that his selfie had been doctored and used to illustrate a success story.

"They changed the original number of 4877 to the winning number 1419 and wrote that I had won the $300,000. They used me as a success story to lure the public into the scheme," he added.

Zhu wanted to share his story to warn others of the scam: "It was my hard-earned money and I hope there won't be any more victims."

