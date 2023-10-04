$5 ala carte, $3.50 with rice: Pork chop pricing at Punggol coffee shop upsets diner

Less is more - even in the context of the price of this woman's cai fan meal.

An economy rice stall in Punggol has raised eyebrows after a diner complained that their pork chop costs more as an ala carte dish than it does as part of a set meal.

"If you buy just one piece of pork chop, they charge you $5," Sharon Lim wrote in a Facebook post to Complaint Singapore on Sunday (Oct 1). "If you buy a packet of rice, add pork chop and one vegetable [dish], it's $3.50."

She had purchased a serving of pork chop from Rice Garden, an economy rice stall brand by NTUC Foodfare that provides subsidised meals.

Feeling that something was amiss, Lim said she spoke with employees at the stall but was told it was just "like that".

She wrote in her post: "What nonsense? Next time just order the packet of rice then whatever you don't want [you can] throw back to them."

While some netizens speculated that the difference in pricing was due to the pork chop in a set meal being a smaller portion, Lim disagreed.

According to her, a customer before her had ordered rice with pork chop and vegetables and received a cut of the meat of a similar size.

[[nid:586894]]

Netizens also found fault in the pork chop's pricing, with some saying it was too high.

"$5 per piece is super expensive. I will go buy KFC and cook my own rice," one Facebook user wrote.

Said another: "If that is the standard small plate size… it is ridiculous to charge $5. The price should be around $2.50 to $3… $3.50 with rice and vegetables seems like a fair price."

However, some netizens also felt that when it comes to economy rice, ala carte pricing is expected to be higher than if the food are part of a set meal.

"Think they got ala carte and set prices. Buying individual ingredients is always more expensive than buying them with rice. All other cai fan stalls also like that one," one netizen stated.

A Facebook user concurred, saying that this is "standard practice" for economy rice stalls. "You buy dishes without rice, or buy rice without dishes, usually will be more expensive," they added.

Responding to queries by AsiaOne, a FairPrice Group spokesperson apologised for Lim's "unpleasant experience" and said that they've looked into the matter with the stall operator.

"The Rice Garden programme's mission is to provide union members, seniors, and the needy with subsidised options for daily meals, a commitment we take seriously as part of our social mission to moderate the cost of living for all in Singapore and support vulnerable communities," the spokesperson said.

"We ask that the customer contact us to provide more details so that we can take the necessary steps to ensure stall operators adhere to pre-agreed upon standard operating procedures."

AsiaOne has reached out to Lim for more information.

Pay more for variety?

Earlier in March, Facebook user Kong MaLa patronised the Rice Garden outlet at Albert Food Centre but was disappointed after finding a lack of variety in food choices, as well as unwelcoming staff.

She ate from the Albert Food Centre outlet for four days in a row and got upset after she was served the exact same dishes.

When the diner asked the stallholder why that was the case, she was "impatiently" told that she had to pay $3 instead of $2.50 if she wanted to choose her own dishes.

"Don't show attitude as if they are begging you for food and they don't owe you a living. Look at those pathetic and miserable servings," she also added.

"Have more respect and empathy [for the] elderly who come for your meal."

In response to AsiaOne's queries in March, a FairPrice Group spokesperson expressed their apologies for the "unpleasant experience" and urged Kong to contact them to provide more details.

They also stressed that necessary steps would be taken to ensure that food stall operators adhere to pre-agreed standard operating procedures.

[[nid:650152]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com