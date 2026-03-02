5 arrested in CNB operation; over 1,200 vape pods and more than $243k in cash seized

Four men and one woman have been arrested for suspected drug offences, with 1,284 vape pods and nine vapes containing etomidate seized, according to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Monday (March 2).

Additionally, $243,451.35 in cash, small amounts of foreign currencies, high luxury watches and three vehicles were also confiscated.

CNB revealed that the arrests took place on Feb 25 and 26, with the former taking place after the bureau received information on a 36-year-old Singaporean man in the vicinity of Bedok North that placed him as a suspect of drug-related offences.

He put up a violent struggle and necessary force was used to restrain him, CNB stated. 50 vape pods believed to contain etomidate, also known as Kpods, were seized.

A 29-year-old Singaporean man was later arrested that same evening at the junction of Sembawang Road and Mandai Avenue for suspected drug-related offences.

He was escorted by officers to a unit in a self-storage facility near Woodlands Close, where 1,084 Kpods were uncovered. His vehicle was also seized.

Meanwhile, a raid conducted at a residential unit near Miltonia Close resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old Singaporean man and 29-year-old Singaporean woman.

Multiple vape paraphernalia including 145 vape pods and nine vapes containing etomidate were found within the unit, along with the aforementioned cash, foreign currencies and watches.

Two vehicles belonging to the Singaporean man were also seized.

The next day, another raid was conducted near Woodlands Drive and a 19-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for drug-related offences.

Five vape pods believed to contain etomidate were seized alongside other vape-related products, CNB said.

[[nid:730005]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com