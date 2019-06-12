5 arrested for late-night brawl along Lorong 1 Geylang

In a video shared on Facebook, about 10 men and a woman in a pink dress are seen fighting on the road as others watch.
PHOTO: Facebook/ SG Chinese Community
Jean Iau
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested five men for getting into a brawl along Lorong 1 Geylang on Wednesday (Dec 4).

The men, aged 21 to 47, were arrested in a case of affray, the police said in a statement on Thursday.

In a 50-second video shared on Facebook group Sg Chinese Community, about 10 men and one woman in a pink dress are seen fighting on the road as others watch. Several of the men use yellow chairs to attack each other at the pedestrian crossing.

The woman can be heard shouting in Mandarin: "You hit my husband!"

The police were called at about 11.40pm on Wednesday.

Officers from Bedok Police Division were able to identify the men and arrest them within four hours through investigations and ground inquiries.

Preliminary investigations revealed the same group had a dispute at a restaurant in the vicinity earlier that night.

Watch: A brawl broke out along Lorong 1 Geylang on Wednesday evening. Five people have been arrested over the incident. https://str.sg/J5FV Video: Sg Chinese Community

Posted by The Straits Times on Thursday, 5 December 2019

Police are still investigating the case.

Anyone found guilty in a case of affray can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5000, or both.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

