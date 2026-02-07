5 arrested for alleged involvement in vice-related activities in Bukit Merah and Joo Chiat

Five persons, aged between 29 and 49, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in vice-related activities, said the Singapore Police Force on Friday (Feb 6) night.

The five persons, comprising three women and two men, were arrested between Feb 5 and 6, following raids by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department in the vicinity of Depot Road and Joo Chiat Road.

Police said they seized mobile phones, automated teller machine (ATM) receipts and vice-related paraphernalia during the raids.

One of the two men, aged 40, will be charged in court on Saturday for allegedly facilitating the operation of the an online vice syndicate.

If found guilty of facilitating the provision of sexual services in return for payment or reward, he may be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $100,000, or both.

Police investigations into the other four persons are ongoing.

The police also warned that they will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved in syndicated vice activities and will not hesitate to take firm action against offenders in accordance with the law.

