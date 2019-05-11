5 best spa treatments to bring mum to for quality bonding time

Besides taking Mum shopping and to brunch, you can up the R&R factor of your Mother's Day plans by booking one of these couple treatments. You'll not only get to have some quality bonding time together, both of you can get some much-needed "me time" too.

1. MOOR MUD DETOX WRAP, $88 NETT PER PERSON, AT SPA RETREAT, ONE FARRER HOTEL

This pampering treatment relieves sore muscles, aches and pains - common complaints of mothers who spend so much of their time caring for the family. The natural vitamins, minerals and enzymes in the Moor Mud also help boost your body's circulation to alleviate fatigue too. Book this treatment for two, and request for the couple room at no extra charge. Plus, this treatment is specially catered for Mother's Day and is only available exclusively for the month of May.

Call 6705-7850 or email spa@onefarrer.com to book.

2. SPA AFTERNOON TEA, $400++ PER COUPLE, AT DAMAI SPA, THE GRAND HYATT

This delicious package combines a couple spa treatment with afternoon tea for the ultimate indulgence. After a 75-minute personalised massage in the couple suite, you move on to 10 Scott to enjoy the buffet spread against a cascading waterfall backdrop (yes, Grand Hyatt has its own waterfall within the hotel). If you want to add on free-flow Perrier Jouet Champagne and sustainable wines to your afternoon tea, just top up an additional $50++ to the package price. The best part? After the pampering afternoon, you can bring Mum shopping along Orchard Road.

​Call 6416-7156 or email damai.sg@hyatt.com to book.

3. MOTHER'S DAY SPA, $238+, AT IKEDA SPA (BUKIT TIMAH BRANCH)

Enjoy 30 minutes of Carnation Hinoki Onsen, infused with carnation bath salts to relax and chase away fatigue. At 42 deg C, the hot bath also boosts blood circulation. Next, there is a 60-minute Carnation Ganbanyoku Massage, where you lie on a special heated volcanic rock bed while the therapist massages and loosens up knotted muscles. The 49 deg C rock bed is said to help accelerate metabolism and boost immune system too. This is another Mother's Day-exclusive spa treatment that is available in the month of May. Plus, you'll receive a pack of Brand's Bird's Nest with every booking.

Call 6388-8080 or email info@ikedaspa.com to book.

4. COUPLE'S SPA TREATMENT, $340 (NON-MEMBER), AT G SPA

This is a 60-minute deep tissue massage that helps relieve blockages in the body's energy flow and flush out toxins from the lymphatic system. Both you and Mum will feel invigorated at the end of the session. You can also top up $40 to relax and enjoy in the jacuzzi tub for 30 minutes.

Go to www.gspa.com.sg/online-booking to book.

5. CUSTOMISED MASSAGE TREATMENT FOR TWO, $388 NETT, AT REMEDE SPA, THE ST. REGIS

Treat Mum (and yourself) to a customised massage where the therapists will cater to their strokes to best address your body concerns, be it a strained neck or achy shoulders. Book this treatment in the month of May, and your mum will receive a body cream from Baija Paris' Moana Tiare Flower collection, an exclusive-to-spa beauty brand whose products are made with organic ingredients.

Go to www.remedespasingapore.com to book.

This article was first published in Her World Online.