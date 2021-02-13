5 die after car slams into Tanjong Pagar shophouse, fire breaks out

SINGAPORE - Five people died and one was sent to Singapore General Hospital after a car slammed into the front of a shophouse on Saturday (Feb 13) morning.

In a statement to The Straits Times, the SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at 37 Tanjong Pagar Rd at about 5.40am.

"The fire involved a car and the front of a shophouse. SCDF extinguished the fire with three water jets and one compressed air foam backpack.

Five people were pronounced dead at the scene and one sent to SGH with burn injuries.

ST understands that the five who died were in the car when the accident happened.

ST understands the car was a BMW.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

When ST arrived at the scene at 7.50am, about 200m of Tanjong Pagar Road was cordoned off.

The Land Transport Authority announced a road closure on Tanjong Pagar Road (towards Murray Street) after Maxwell Road at 7.30am.

SBS Transit said that bus services 80 and 145 were being diverted from Tanjong Pagar Road (towards Hoe Chiang Road), with 10 bus stops skipped due to an accident.

