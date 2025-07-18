5 foreigners charged over scheme to get arrested to prolong stay in Singapore and sell sex drugs

A group of five Chinese nationals allegedly offered bribes to police and National Environment Agency (NEA) officers, so that they could get arrested and prolong their stay in Singapore.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said on Friday (July 18) that their plan was to obtain Special Passes to sell illegal sex enhancement medication while out on bail.

"CPIB investigations further revealed that they had also paid their bailors to facilitate their bail and subsequent bail extensions," said the bureau.

"Investigations with respect to the scheme are ongoing."

On Friday, Xiao Xiezhi, Xu Zhishen, Xu Bixin, Huang Chuangshun and Lin Liangjun were charged with corruption, and all of them were denied bail.

The five foreigners had attempted to bribe enforcement officers between January and June this year.

CPIB said that all 12 NEA and police officers had rejected the bribes.

The Straits Times reported that the mastermind is believed to be a Singaporean drug user who has been arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau.

In January, Xiao, 43, offered $400 to three NEA officers. He was allegedly smoking under a bus stop shelter, which is a non-designated smoking area.

Xu Zhishen, 37, allegedly offered a $119 bribe to two police officers in April to not take enforcement action against him and allow him to leave the incident location in the vicinity of Sri Mariamman Temple along South Bridge Road.

Meanwhile, Xu Bixin, 31, in May allegedly offered $70 to a police officer to not conduct an identity check on him.

In June, Huang, 40, offered $100 to two NEA officers after he was caught smoking in a non-designated area at Orchard area.

And in the same month, Lin allegedly offered $160 to four police officers to not take enforcement action against him for his involvement in a traffic accident, by not enquiring further on his identity.

Anyone convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to $100,000 or face imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

