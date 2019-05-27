5 home office essentials to get that dream setup

Need to work from home or want a good corner to pursue one of your hobbies? Dreaming of that fantasy setup where you cannot imagine ever leaving your home? Here's are all you need to build your own dream home office. As your budget may vary for different items, we've included splurge and save options in each category for you.

1. DESK

No office starts without a desk. One of the most important factors for a home office is having a designated area that delineates your home from the office. A work desk helps emphasise and outline the area. Having a desk also ensures you are not working from the couch or bed, places that could easily distract you or lure you away from your work. You will be spending most of your time working at the desk, so get one that you will make you feel happy and comfortable to be at.

SPLURGE - THE OMNIDESK PRO AT SGD$680

Photo: Omnidesk

If you are working at the desk for extended periods, you will want an adjustable desk. It has been medically proven that sitting for long periods every day has an adverse effect on your health, an adjustable desk can help alleviate that concern without hassle. When you feel like stretching, you can adjust the height and work while standing for a while.

SAVE - SKARSTA SIT STAND DESK FROM IKEA AT SGD$345

The Skarsta is a simple yet efficient sit/stand desk from IKEA. This desk uses a single crank to adjust between sitting and standing height.