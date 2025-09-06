5, including 2 children, taken to hospital after chain collision in Tampines

A chain collision involving five cars took place at Tampines Ave 10 on the evening of Sept 4, resulting in five people, including two children, being taken to the hospital.

A video of the accident posted by the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante shows a white car switching lanes suddenly and ramming into the back of a stationary red car at the rightmost lane.

The force of the collision sends the white car upwards, and its bonnet can be seen crumpling.

The red car can be seen briefly hitting a car in front, which is also sent forward by the collision towards a third car.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were alerted at around 6.30pm to the incident, which involved five cars at Tampines Ave 10 in the direction of Pasir Ris Drive 12.

Five people were conveyed conscious to the hospital: a 60-year-old female car driver, a 32-year-old male car driver, a 40-year-old male car driver and his two child passengers, aged six and nine.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) informed AsiaOne that three of them were sent to Changi General Hospital and two to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The SPF added that the woman is assisting with the ongoing police investigations.

The Facebook post received a comment from a man claiming to be the driver of the red car, saying he couldn't recall much but was thankful the dashcam of a car passing by caught the accident.

Another man, claiming to be the driver of the car in front of him, wished him and his family a speedy recovery.

"Can't recall much too because it happened instantly. But thank god we all survived," he wrote.

[[nid:722217]]

drimac@asiaone.com