5 men nabbed after knife fight at Buangkok Crescent

The police arrested five men after a dispute at Buangkok Crescent which left a 24-year-old man with knife wounds on Wednesday (Dec 22).

That morning, the police were alerted to an incident where a man was assaulted by an acquaintance of the same age.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was known to the alleged assailant, who had purportedly assaulted the victim with a knife in a scuffle after they had a dispute," the police said.

The victim suffered multiple wounds on his arms and face and later sought treatment at a hospital.

Five suspects aged between 21 and 27 were arrested on the same day, after the police established their identities through ground inquiries and images from police cameras.

A 27-year-old woman is assisting with investigations.

The police also recovered and seized a knife from the alleged assailant.