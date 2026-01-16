5 persons, including 18-year-old, to be charged for suspected money mule and scam-related activities

A teenager is among five persons to be charged in court on Friday (Jan 16) for their alleged involvement in money mule and scam-related activities.

The five persons —three men, a woman and the teen — aged between 18 and 32, are suspected to be involved in offences such as cheating, unauthorised access to computer materials, unauthorised disclosure of Singpass access code, assisting in retaining proceeds from criminal conduct, and abetting by conspiracy to commit cheating.

Police said on Thursday night that the 18-year-old had allegedly set up two bank accounts in April 2025, with the intention of surrendering the internet banking credentials to a criminal syndicate.

He was promised $1,000 for each bank account, but had received only $1,000 after relinquishing both accounts.

For his actions, he will be charged with four counts of abetting by conspiracy to commit cheating and abetting to secure unauthorised access to computer systems.

The offence of abetting by conspiracy to commit cheating carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

If found guilty of the offence of abetting to secure authorised access to computer systems, the teenager can be jailed up to two years and given a fine not exceeding $5,000, or both.

