5 more passengers of flight SQ321 to return to Singapore; 2 Singaporeans in ICU in Bangkok

SINGAPORE – Five more passengers on board Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ321, which was hit by sudden extreme turbulence on May 21, resulting in one death and dozens injured, will return to Singapore on May 22.

In a Facebook post at about 5.40pm on May 22, SIA said another 74 passengers and six crew members remain in Bangkok, with one crew member scheduled to return on May 23.

Those still in Bangkok include passengers who are receiving medical care, as well as their family members and loved ones on the flight who do not need treatment, SIA said.

Expressing his condolences to the loved ones of Mr Geoffrey Kitchen, the 73-year-old Briton who died on the flight, presumably of a heart attack, SIA chairman Peter Seah said the airline is committed to supporting every passenger and crew member who was on board.

“I also wish to express my gratitude to everyone in Singapore, Thailand and around the world who are assisting those affected by this incident,” he added.

Bangkok’s Samitivej Hospital said in a statement on May 22 that as at 1pm local time, 58 passengers were still being treated at several medical facilities, and 27 had been discharged.

Two Singaporeans are in the intensive care units. One of them is being treated at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, while the other is at Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital.

The Singapore-bound Boeing 777-300ER had experienced turbulence on May 21 over the Irrawaddy Basin in Myanmar about 10 hours after leaving London.

The pilot had declared a medical emergency and diverted the widebody jet with 211 passengers and 18 crew to Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 3.45pm (4.45pm Singapore time).

Of the 211 passengers, 41 were Singaporeans, with the remaining 170 from countries such as Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand and Britain.

At about 5am on May 22, 131 passengers and 12 crew members were flown back to Singapore, arriving at Terminal 2 in Changi Airport.

Relatives and loved ones in Singapore seeking information can call the SIA hotline on 6542-3311.

Meanwhile, those in Australia can call 1800-845-313, and those in Britain can call 080-0066-8194.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

