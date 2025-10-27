5 motorists to be charged with speeding offences involving heavy vehicles

Five motorists, aged between 33 and 42, will be charged in court on Tuesday (Oct 28) for speeding offences involving heavy vehicles.

In a statement released on Monday (Oct 27), the police said that the offences were allegedly committed while the motorists were driving vehicles required to be fitted with speed limiters.

Between May and August, they allegedly travelled at speeds exceeding their vehicles' imposed limits.

Two cases involved a 34-year-old and a 37-year-old driving cement mixers along Sheares Avenue towards Central Boulevard on June 8 and June 23, respectively, exceeding their vehicles' speed limits.

The first was travelling at 61kmh and the second at 54kmh, both exceeding the 40 kmh speed limit.

The other three cases involved buses.

For speeding, offenders could be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, motorists may be liable to a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

Traffic Police would also like to remind all heavy vehicle owners that, under existing legislation, vehicles with a Maximum Weight Laden (MLW) weight exceeding 12,000kg must be fitted with working speed limiters.

Older lorries registered before Jan 1, 2018, with a MLW of 5,001kg to 12,000kg, must be fitted with speed limiters by Jan 1, 2026.

Owners of older models with an MLW of 3,501kg to 5,000kg will have until July 1, 2026, to have speed limiters installed.

Newer lorries registered after Jan 1, 2018, must be fitted with speed limiters by Jan 1, 2027, or July 1, 2027, depending on their MLW.

Failure to produce the vehicles for inspection is an offence under the Road Traffic Act 1961, which carries a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

