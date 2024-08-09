5 people injured during National Day celebrations in Simei

SINGAPORE - Five people were injured after a stage backdrop fell during an event in Simei on Aug 9 marking National Day.

The five residents suffered minor injuries such as cuts and bruises during “stage activities” at the event, said East Coast GRC MP Jessica Tan.

“I am extremely grateful for the swift action taken by our Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and organising committee who were on-site to render immediate care and assistance,” said Ms Tan in a Facebook post.

“(The) safety of our residents is our priority when organising events. Our team will continue to follow up with the affected residents and investigate the matter to ensure that this does not happen again,” she added.

The Straits Times understands that the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were not alerted to the incident.

The National Day Observance Ceremony for Ms Tan’s Changi Simei ward was held from 8.30am to 11.30am at an open field next to Eastpoint Mall, and included games and band performances.

When ST visited later in the afternoon, the site had been cleared and workers were seen dismantling the stage.

Passers-by in the vicinity said they were unaware of what had happened.

ST has asked Ms Tan for more information about the incident.

