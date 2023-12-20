5 reportedly injured in slashing attack at Pasir Ris West Plaza

SINGAPORE – Several people were hurt in a slashing incident at a mall in Pasir Ris Street 72, with shoppers and business owners running for cover amid the chaos.

The Straits Times understands five people were hurt in the incident, which happened on Dec 20 at around 4pm at the Pasir Ris West Plaza.

Several witnesses said the attacker was armed with a knife.

A Pasir Ris resident, who was at the mall just after the attack, said he saw five people injured near the Royal Regent, a provision shop inside the mall selling a variety of items such as phone products, sandals and bags.

Four of the victims were seated on chairs outside the shop, while one was sprawled on the ground.

“They were covered in blood, and there were over 30 police officers at the scene, including several armed with rifles,” said the resident, who declined to be named.

Other witnesses said the officers had ballistic helmets and bullet-resistant vests like those worn by the Singapore Police Force’s Emergency Response Team (ERT).

ERT officers are trained to respond to cases involving firearms and dangerous weapons, and are equipped with submachine guns and pistols.

Police officers working at the scene of a slashing incident at Pasir Ris West Plaza on Dec 20. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Another resident, who gave his name as Mr Lee, said the owner of Royal Regent was hurt in the attack.

“I saw five people wheeled into ambulances. They were very heavily bandaged, and the injuries look very bad,” added the taxi driver.

When ST visited the mall at 6.30pm, police were still at the scene interviewing witnesses. A cordon has been set up around Royal Regent, where socks and shoes were strewn on the floor, with some items covered in blood.

Several witnesses said the attacker was armed with a knife. PHOTO: The Straits Times

An employee working in a drugstore two shops away said she heard a woman scream at around 4pm.

The employee, who declined to be named, said she recognised the voice behind the scream as the woman who works in the sundry shop tucked between the drugstore and the provision shop.

The employee said she ran, fearing for her safety, and did not see the attacker.

According to passers-by, the Royal Regent also provides mobile phone services, including sales and repairs.

A plainclothes police officer was seen speaking to a man that other business owners identified as an employee of the shop. His hands were smeared with what appeared to be dried blood.

A police officer was seen speaking to a man that other business owners identified as an employee of the shop. PHOTO: The Straits Times

ST has contacted police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

This is a developing story.

Additional reporting by Christine Tan

