5-room HDB BTO in Bukit Batok with wood- and concrete-look finishes

Home to a newly wedded couple, this five-room HDB BTO apartment in Bukit Batok was designed to meet the couple's want for a spacious home that combines the use of wood- and concrete-look finishes.

Together with designer Toh Zu Huai of erstudio, a light ash grey wood-like laminate was selected for the minimalist-style TV feature wall in the living room. This design also hides lots of storage space.

To achieve the concrete-like finish on the wall at the dining area, Zu Huai suggested the use of Performance Coating's Travertino cement effect surface treatment.

Photo: Home & Decor

The bedroom is now a cosy space complete with a customised headboard with a wood-look finish.

Photo: Home & Decor

There is also a large walk-in wardrobe with a built-in dresser, to meet all of the homeowners' functional needs.

Photo: Home & Decor

This article was first published in Home & Decor.

