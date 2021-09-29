5 seniors die from Covid-19 complications; 2,236 new cases on Sept 28

SINGAPORE - The number of new Covid-19 cases crossed the 2,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday (Sept 28).

The Ministry of Health (MOH), in its daily update, said there were 2,236 new Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore, 589 more than Monday's figure.

The total number of cases here is 91,775.

There were 1,711 cases in the community, and 515 among dormitory residents. The remaining 10 were imported cases.

Five more people have also died from Covid-19 complications.

Four were Singaporean men aged between 69 and 79, while one was a 77-year-old Singaporean woman.

Two of the five people who died were unvaccinated.

One was partially vaccinated, while two were inoculated against the virus.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions, said MOH, without giving more details of these conditions in its statement.

So far, 85 people here have died from the virus.

A total of 30 people have died from Covid-19 this month, compared with 18 deaths in August.

It is the ninth consecutive day that deaths from Covid-19 were reported.