5 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision along Upper Serangoon Road

Five people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision occurred along Upper Serangoon Road on Friday (Oct 24).

In a video posted on Instagram on Friday, the aftermath of the collision shows a white car with its front severely damaged, while a black car nearby appears to have a damaged bumper and hood.

A stationary green Go-Ahead bus is also seen along the leftmost lane, with police cars and an ambulance at the scene.

Passengers on board the bus were heard being instructed to exit the vehicle slowly, reported The Straits Times.

One of the drivers involved in the accident, who declined to be named, told reporters: "I was driving when I suddenly felt someone hit my car from behind. When I got out, I saw at least three other cars and a bus involved as well."

Oil, glass, and debris were seen scattered across three of the five lanes at around 4.30pm.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to an accident involving a bus, two vans and three cars along Upper Serangoon Road at about 4.35pm.

Five persons aged between 29 and 66 were taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

A 48-year-old male van driver and a 31-year-old male car driver were assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has reached out to Go-ahead for information.

[[nid:723860]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com