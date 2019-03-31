5 teens arrested for wilful trespass after hiding in Ikea Tampines beyond operating hours

SINGAPORE - Five teenagers aged between 16 and 18 have been arrested after they hid in Ikea Tampines beyond the store's opening hours.

The police were alerted to a case of wilful trespassing at No. 60 Tampines North Drive 2, where Ikea Tampines is located, at 12.52am on Sunday (March 31).

In a release on Sunday, the police said officers from Bedok Police Division located the five boys and arrested them.

Preliminary investigations found that the teenagers were hiding in the Ikea building and stayed beyond the store's operating hours.

If convicted of wilful trespass, they can be fined up to $1,000 each.

The police also reminded the public that anyone who wilfully trespasses without a satisfactory excuse will be investigated.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.