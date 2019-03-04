5 things to do in Singapore this week: 4th to 10th March 2019

Dive into a new month with a series of parties at TUFF CLUB, Fort Canning Park, and even … Bukit Pasoh Road? If you're all about fitness, sweat it up with WeBarre at habitat by honestbee, then give your liver a workout at IB HQ's International Women's Day celebrations.

THE COUNCIL PRESENTS RECONDITE (LIVE)

Lorenz Brunner, the artist better known as Recondite, hardly needs an introduction.

After all, the electronic artist played to an exclusive sold-out live show here six years back, and fans are now clamouring for more.

Taking inspiration from the forests and fields of his rural Bavarian hometown, Recondite's many albums has been released by the likes of Midnight Shift, Innervisions, and Afterlife. As a live act? Think powerfully moving, entrancing, and emotionally provocative with happiness, melancholy, anger all rolled into one.

Dance with Recondite on Thursday, 7 March 2019, at TUFF CLUB. See the event page here for more details.

STREET OF CLANS

Photo: City Nomads

Dive into a vibrant world of stories, culture, and community magic at this new creative festival. On the agenda? A kaleidoscopic programme filled with live music curated by Zouk and Bandwagon, and pottery and journaling workshops by local creatives. Best of all, take a peek into Singapore's oldest Chinese clan associations, including guided tours at the Gan and Straits Clan buildings. If you're thirsty, sign up for a free wine masterclass at The Wine & Gourmet Friends! Read more about Street of Clans here.

Immerse yourself in Singapore's clan culture from 8 to 10 March 2019 around the Bukit Pasoh vicinity. See the official website here for more details.

GET FRESH! WITH HABITAT BY HONESTBEE & WEBARRE

Photo: City Nomads

Filled with salads and grains galore, the all-new habitat by honestbee is a place to get fuelled for a healthier body. And now, a healthier soul too. Get pumped with WeBarre this Saturday at a hour-long Fundamentals class, where you'll get a seven-day trial postcard in your goodie bag! Once you're done sweating it out, load up with cold-pressed juices from Lucky Peach, rojak salads from Chop Chop, and homemade kombucha from Mr Bubbles. Or, prep next week's meals with over 20,000 grocery items to choose from.

Get fresh on Saturday, 9 March 2019 at habitat by honestbee. Tickets are priced at $15. See the event page here for more details.

GARDEN BEATS 2019

Photo: City Nomads

No party like a garden party! Sunshine Nation's Garden Beats returns to Fort Canning Park bigger than ever for its fifth anniversary this Saturday. Taking on a bigger space at Fort Green (it now fits 8,000 people), the line-up now crosses the bridges between indie, electro, and R&B with names like electronic darling Masego and English rockstars The Kooks at the helm. As always, the festival will centre around green and eco-conscious initiatives, from inspiring talks at the Conscious Circle to a dedicated Zen Garden and recyclable art installation! Read more about Garden Beats here.

Whip out your shades for the ultimate garden party on Saturday, 9 March 2019, at Fort Canning Park. See the official website here for more details.

SUNDAY SESSIONS VOL 3: INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

Photo: City Nomads

Want to celebrate all things female this International Women's Day? Toast to the amazing women in your life as the best female bartenders in Singapore's F&B industry shake it up for you from 4pm to 10pm. If you ever need a reason to throw down the booze, just remember that 50 per cent of all sales that day will go to the Breast Cancer Foundation. Check out the link below to see who's going to be behind the bar.

Commemorate International Women's Day on Sunday, 10 March 2019, at IB HQ. See the event page here for more details.

