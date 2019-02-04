5 Things to do in Singapore this week: 4th February to 10th February 2019

You've probably got your hands full of Chinese New Year goodies and duties this week. No? Take some time to visit new exhibits up around town, from night tours at State of Motion 2019 to revisiting old flames with Off Centre.

If you've not much else to do, check out some parties - classical house music and drag performances - in the interim.

Of Fear and Longing: Art Exhibition Tours



Photo: City Nomads

Are you intrigued with all things horror? Step into an interactive tour led by the Asian Film Archive and their collaborator, the performance artist ila, and you may just get to know yourself a little better. Of Fear and Longing takes guests on anxiety-inducing night tour of exhibitions by artists Heman Chong and Ho Tzu Nyen, with two themes to choose between. 'Fear' utilises its namesake as a medium, exploring shared fears and anxieties to reveal more about our inner selves. 'Longing' delves deeper into why the horror genre appeals to so many, and how they act as metaphors in our journey of self-empowerment.

Off Centre Returns



Photo: City Nomads

More than 25 years since its premiere in 1993, The Necessary Stage's Off Centre returns for a much-anticipated encore. The bold remake brings back original actors Abdulattif Abdullah and Sakinah Dollah to resume their original roles, again shedding light of the importance of understanding mental illness and the stigma faced by many in Singapore. Take a friend and start a conversation with this acclaimed landmark play.

Two Queens x Hypermkt Grrls



Photo: City Nomads

Two Queens is bringing you a Chinese New Year event that's probably not going to sit well with your grandparents. Along with a slew of talents like DJ Mc Nara, Amy VDB, Fasha Anderson, and drag queen YeastMonster, make some literal waves and party hard surrounded by the bright lights of Marina Bay. Be sure to snag all the attractive drink deals, with bubbly going at three bottles for $400, 1-for-1 housepour jugs, and more. The first 88 guests to enter get discounted entry and a free shot!

The Council presents Rey & Kjavik



Photo: City Nomads Forget Zumba and jogging - work off the New Year chub with a night of hardcore grooving with DJ Rey & Kjavik, the Frankfurt producer known for his mesmerising trance-like tunes and strong pulsating rhythms. Having played at the legendary Burning Man festival, you can bet it's going to be an electrifying night of thumping beats, featuring delicious basslines and Middle Eastern influences inspired by his travels.

Get Rowdy at Chaos In The CBD



Photo: City Nomads

If you're a droning CBD zombie and need some soul pumped back into your veins, bust those office doors open and paint the town red this Friday. Helmed by New Zealandbrothers Ben and Louis Helliker-Hales, Chaos In The CBD is stealing the spotlight with their version of underground house blended with jazz, so you'll always have something to bop out to. Spending their time travelling the globe and infecting cities with their contagion, there's no doubt about the quality of their earworm-inducing beats.

