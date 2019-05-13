5 things to do in Singapore this week: May 13-19

It’s an artsy week with film premieres from Pangdemonium and Singular Screens – the latest from Singapore International Festival of Arts 2019. For the music junkies and clubbers, get hyped with Zouk’s weekend-long 28th anniversary celebrations, and North London rapper Jimothy’s debut in Singapore.

THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS TO PRETTY GIRLS

Pangdemonium’s world premiere of This is What Happens to Pretty Girls draws from true survival stories of the #MeToo movement, telling the lives of both women and men who continue to struggle with their secrets of sexual harassment and trauma. Directed by Tracy Pang (winner of Best Director Award for Falling), and written by playwriter Ken Kwek (award-winning director of Unlucky Plaza), this play tackles difficult conversations on gender equality and empowerment. And for those who believe that “this is what happens to pretty girls”, Pangdemonium challenges you to think twice.

Catch This is What Happens to Pretty Girls at the Drama Centre Theatre now till 26 May 2019. Tickets are priced from $40, available here (booking fee applies). See the official website here for more details.

ARTSCIENCE LATE: ELECTRIC ANIMISM AND A HUMBLE ATHEIST

ArtScience Late is back with a collaboration of creative works this week! Toh Hun Ping’s film Dance of a Humble Atheist, among his other works, pairs up with music from Dharma’s album Electric Animism. The power duo are individually based in Singapore: Toh is a contemporary film researcher whose works often revolve around themes of resistance, time and mental instability, while Dharma is a electric guitar soloist who currently focuses on free improvisation. Electric Animism and a Humble Atheist engages viewers to imagine alternative realities around us, and explore overlaps in spiritual and theoretical beliefs that serve as the foundation of individual practices.

Imagine alternate realities this 16 May from 7-10pm at ArtScience Museum, Expression Gallery, Level 4. Admission is free and on a first-come-first-serve basis, subjected to availability. See the event page here for more details.

JIMOTHY LIVE IN SINGAPORE (DEBUT)

“Hates being lazy, hates being dumb, hangs with posh white kids and loves his darling mum.” For those unfamiliar with the North London freestyle rapper, this line sums up Jimothy’s personality pretty well.

Self-taught, and also the director for his music videos, Jimothy is well-loved worldwide for his catchy pop tunes and witty lyrics. Till date, he has co-signs from the likes of Hypebeast (10 UK Rappers to Watch) and Dazed (Top 20 Tracks of 2017). In our globalised world where anyone can be a YouTube Star, Jimothy is one to look out for. Catch him live in Singapore this Thursday!

Catch Jimothy’s debut on 16 May, 8pm-10pm, at Kilo Lounge, 21 Tanjong Pagar Rd, Singapore 088444. Tickets are priced at $30, available at their official website here.

ZOUK 28TH ANNIVERSARY: THE ART OF CLUBBING

Get ready to party all weekend with Zouk’s 28th anniversary as they put out all stops for a clubbing wonderland with three different events each night: Swedish trio BROHUG, R3HAB, and Mambo Jambo. What better way to learn about the evolution of nightclub culture in Singapore? Bring out your dance-floor diva as you groove to eclectic masterpieces, jump about enthusiastically, and for the long-timers, relive the golden days of yesteryears.

Join the Party at Zouk’s 28th Anniversary from 17-19 May, at Zouk Singapore. RSVP here or visit their Facebook page here for more information.

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF ARTS 2019: SINGULAR SCREENS

Singapore International Festival of Arts (SIFA) 2019 presents Singular Screens, curated by the Asian Film Archive, from 18 May to 2 June. The selection of films is diverse in representation, featuring works from Singapore and all around the world. Catch Chained for Life for a tragic romance filled with tears, and The Dead and the Others for an adventure of cultural appreciation and tolerance from an indigenous point of view in contemporary Brazil, among many other Asian premieres.

Film Screenings will be held at the Screening Room at SIFA’s Festival House and Oldham Theatre. For the respective timings and venue of each film of interest, click here. Tickets are priced at $12, a bundle of 3 for $30, and can be bought at their website here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.