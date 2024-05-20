5-vehicle collision on BKE: Man reportedly slams into bus window after jumping from motorbike to dodge car

In a hit-and-run accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Monday morning (May 20), a motorcyclist is believed to have jumped out of his bike to avoid a car.

He ended up slamming against the side of a passing bus, shattering a window with the impact, reported Shin Min Daily News.

He was later taken to the hospital conscious.

The car, which fled the scene, allegedly caused a five-vehicle accident, which took place along the BKE towards Woodlands, near the Turf Cub Avenue exit.

Facebook user Farizatul Firdaus posted videos and photos of the accident.

One video shows a motorcyclist, with his helmet on, lying next to the bus.

In another clip, a motorcycle, which has fallen on its side, is seen on the other side of the expressway.

In one photo, another man is seen lying on the road, surrounded by several motorcyclists who have stopped to help.

"Praying that the accident victim doesn't suffer severe injuries and will make a quick recovery," Farizatul wrote.

The bus involved in the accident is believed to be a factory bus from Malaysia.

The videos and photos show a shattered window and a gaping hole on the bus's rear left side, exposing the seats and curtains inside.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 8.20am, which involved a car, a lorry, a bus and two motorcycles along the BKE towards Woodlands.

Two male motorcyclists, aged 24 and 33, were sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital conscious. Investigations are ongoing.

