5 weeks' jail for woman who lied to police that ex-boyfriend raped her

SINGAPORE — A woman who made a police report accusing her ex-boyfriend of raping her was handed a five weeks' jail sentence on June 12 for providing false information to a police officer.

Liau Wan Ting, 35, made the allegation after having consensual sex with her ex-boyfriend.

She did so because her birth control patch had expired the day before they had sex, and she was worried he would not take responsibility if she were to get pregnant.

Her ex-boyfriend, whose identity is protected by a gag order, was identified as A1 in court documents.

The court heard that Liau, a food delivery rider, had met A1 in 2024 via TikTok and began dating him that year.

In October 2025, they ended their relationship but kept in touch as friends. They also continued to have sexual relations.

On Jan 7, 2026, at around 1am, Liau called A1 and told him to pick her up after drinking alcohol with her friends.

A1 picked her up on his personal mobility device and they ate at a coffee shop before they left for his home at around 4am.

There, the pair decided to shower together and have sex.

About an hour later, A1 woke his child up for school. After leaving his child with the school bus operator, A1 and Liau went for breakfast in Yishun.

That evening, Liau called her sister-in-law to ask if sex with someone who was not her partner could be considered rape.

Her sister-in-law explained to her about consent, and Liau was aware of the difference between consensual sex and rape.

Despite this, Liau told her sister-in-law that she had been raped by A1. Her sister-in-law then advised her to alert the police.

She made a report at Yishun Neighbourhood Police Centre that same day, and maintained her lie to three police officers that she was raped.

When Liau's statement was recorded by a fourth police officer, she admitted to lying about the rape, and said the sex was consensual.

Liau said she had maintained her lie to the other police officers as she was afraid of being jailed for making a false report.

In her submissions, Deputy Public Prosecutor Kimberly Boo said: "False allegations of rape are particularly egregious as they not only waste public resources and cause distress to innocent persons but also do a grave disservice to genuine victims of sexual assault, whose accounts may consequently be met with unwarranted scepticism."

Those who provide false information to a public servant can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.