50 commuters stuck in stalled train between Thomson-East Coast Line stations on Wednesday morning

SINGAPORE - Train services between Woodlands North and Caldecott stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) were slower on Wednesday morning (April 27) due to a track signal fault.

"Due to a track signal fault, trains are moving slower between Woodlands North and Caldecott in both directions," rail operator SMRT said on Twitter at 7.31am.

Free regular bus and bridging services between the stations are available.

Commuters were unable to get into the Woodlands North station at 8.45am as the gantries were closed.

A sign at the station directed commuters to take the free bus service to Caldecott station instead and advised them to add 25 minutes to their travelling time.

A commuter told The Straits Times that she took 30 minutes to get from Woodlands to Woodlands North station, a journey that normally takes two minutes.

At 9.01am, SMRT said on Twitter that train services are progressively recovering.

It updated at 9.09am that train services have resumed.

SMRT said on Facebook that the train fault occurred between Woodlands and Woodlands South stations at around 6.30am.

“Our engineers were immediately activated and working to rectify the fault,” it added.

Around 50 commuters were stuck in a stalled train between the stations. They alighted safely at Woodlands station at about 8.10am, SMRT said, adding that there were full lighting and ventilation in the stalled train while the commuters were on board.

“We are sorry for affecting your commute,” SMRT said in a tweet and Facebook post.

