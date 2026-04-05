50 evacuated, 4 taken to hospital after Rivervale Link condo fire

Four people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a condominium unit at The Rivervale on Saturday (April 4).

In a Facebook post on the same day, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at 3 Rivervale Link, where the condominium estate is located, at about 2.10pm.

When SCDF arrived at the scene, black smoke was observed to be emitting from a third-floor unit.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which happened in the bedroom, using a water jet.

About 50 people were evacuated from the block, while four people had evacuated from the unit before SCDF arrived.

The latter were assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital.

SCDF said preliminary findings show the cause of fire was likely from an electrical origin in the bedroom.

In their post, it also reminded people to prevent fire by following these tips:

Do not overload electrical outlets with electrical appliances;

Always switch off appliances when they are not in use;

Check the condition of electrical wires regularly. Frayed wires or cracked cords should be replaced or repaired immediately;

Do not run wires under carpets or mats, and keep wires away from hot surfaces;

Use only appliances and electrical plugs bearing the Safety Mark. The categories of controlled appliances can be found at www.consumerproductsafety.gov.sg; and

Do not leave batteries or devices charging unattended for extended periods, or leave them charging overnight.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com