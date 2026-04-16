Fire breaks out at Circuit Road block, 50 evacuated

Fifty people were evacuated from a HDB block on Circuit Road after a fire broke out on Tuesday (April 14).

The incident took place at around 12.45pm at Block 70 Circuit Road.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at about 1.05pm to the incident.

The fire, involving telecommunications wiring between the fourth and ninth levels at the staircase landing of the affected block, was extinguished using two dry powder fire extinguishers.

About 50 persons from the affected block were evacuated as a precautionary measure, added SCDF.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Hong (transliteration), a resident on the sixth floor, said that the fire started right next to his unit, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The 30-year-old administrative staff member added that he saw the electrical box burning, and also noticed a strong burnt smell.

Another sixth-floor resident, 30-year-old accountant Annabelle, said she saw thick smoke when she left her unit, prompting her to quickly evacuate downstairs.

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eshter.lam@asiaone.com

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