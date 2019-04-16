50 vehicles stuck in Bedok Mall for up to an hour due to carpark gantry fault

The incident happened about 6.20pm due to a fault in the carpark's gantry system, the mall told The Straits Times on Monday.

SINGAPORE - About 50 vehicles were stuck in Bedok Mall for up to an hour on Sunday evening (April 14) as its carpark gantry barrier would not lift to allow motorists to leave.

The incident happened about 6.20pm due to a fault in the carpark's gantry system, the mall told The Straits Times on Monday.

Apologising to affected shoppers, Bedok Mall centre manager Lun Hwee Hsien said that the barrier was raised from 7.20pm to allow vehicles to exit while the gantry was being repaired.

The carpark's normal operations resumed at 8.15pm. It has 262 lots.

One of the affected drivers, a 42-year-old woman, told Shin Min Daily News that her car had almost run out of fuel after an hour of waiting.

"I panicked and tried to lift the barrier myself, and eventually did with the help of another driver," said the clinic assistant, who then proceeded to exit the car park.

Another driver, known only as Ms Yang, a 35-year-old housewife, told the Chinese-language newspaper that due to the large number of vehicles that could not leave the carpark, cars outside had difficulty entering as well and formed a long queue.

