Over 50 volunteers spend 6 hours cleaning elderly woman's foul-smelling, cockroach-infested Yishun flat

An elderly woman who lived in a cockroach-infested HDB flat in Yishun returned to a freshly-cleaned home, after 50 volunteers came together to declutter and revamp the unit while she was hospitalised.

On Jan 11, more than 50 volunteers from charity organisation AMKSS Social Move, Nee Soon East and Hougang Chao Ying Kong Temple spent six hours decluttering and cleaning the three-room HDB flat, transforming it into a clean and comfortable living space.

The homeowner, identified as 75-year-old Huang Saiyin (transliteration), was injured last year after being hit by a student riding a bicycle while crossing the street, reported Shin Min Daily News.

She told the Chinese daily that a hospital social worker had accompanied her home to look for her phone but could not find it. The worker was shocked by the messy living conditions and, out of concern for Huang's health, contacted a volunteer organisation for assistance.

One of Huang's neighbours had also called the police due to her absence and the foul stench from her house, Shin Min reported.

Huang, who suffers from mild dementia, usually slept on a folding mattress in the corner of the flat, reported 8world.

AMKSS Social Move, founded by Ang Mo Kio Secondary School alumni, made a Facebook post on Jan 5 initially seeking 20 to 30 volunteers to help with the clean-up on Jan 11 from 9am to 3pm.

It added that the elderly resident was recently hospitalised and the effort would help to ensure she returns to a "safe and welcoming environment" after her discharge.

Buried in clutter, infested with cockroaches

In a Facebook post on Jan 11, AMKSS Social Move shared a series of photos showcasing the transformation process.

The photos showed piles of cardboard, plastic bags and furniture stacked to the ceiling and the bathroom covered in brown stains.

Worst of all was the infestation that had festered, with one photo showing more than 10 cockroaches clustered in a corner of the ceiling.

From 9am to 3pm, volunteers cleared the mess and deep cleaned the entire flat, even adding a fresh coat of paint.

The founder of AMKSS Social Move, Michael Sim, told Shin Min that social workers from Khoo Teck Puat Hospital contacted him to help clean Huang's flat.

He said: "Hospital social workers have contacted me before, but this time the elderly woman's home was in such bad condition that we couldn't let her return home."

After agreeing to help Huang, Sim contacted grassroots organisations and Hougang Chao Ying Kong Temple for volunteers, reported 8world.

The team also helped purchase new furniture items for the flat.

"Within six hours, a home that had been infested with cockroaches and filled with unused items posing health and fire risks was fully restored into a fresh, liveable environment, providing comfort and safety for the resident's recovery," wrote AMKSS Social Move in its Facebook post.

