506 new Covid-19 cases reported with one testing positive right before starting work at preschool

[UPDATED 10:45pm]

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 506 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (May 30).

Out of these, there are five community cases while the remaining cases come from Work Permit holders living in dormitories.

Of the five community cases, two are Singaporeans/Permanent Residents. One is a non-teaching preschool staff who was picked up as a result of proactive screening to prepare for the phased reopening of preschools. A serological test will be conducted to determine if this was a past or current infection.

Of the three other community cases, one is a Work Pass holder and two are Work Permit holders. According to MOH, one of them tested positive right before he was due to start work on a plumbing project at a preschool.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from an average of seven cases per day in the week before to an average of 4 per day in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two per day in the past two weeks.

MOH also confirmed that it has looked into the cases involving three prison inmates and a staff nurse from Singapore Prison Service’s medical service provider.

“We have established that they were not epidemiologically linked to one another, and did not constitute a cluster,” noted MOH.

1,096 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Of the 374 cases who are still in hospital, most are in stable condition or improving. Seven are in critical condition, while13,242 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

This brings the total number of cases to 34,366, with 20,727 patients discharged and 23 deaths.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here